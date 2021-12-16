LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Supply chain shortages causing issues this flu season

It looks like supply chain issues are causing some delays in getting flu medicine, mainly...
It looks like supply chain issues are causing some delays in getting flu medicine, mainly Tamiflu and Xofluza.
By Alan Collins
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It looks like supply chain issues are causing some delays in getting flu medicine, mainly Tamiflu and Xofluza. Flu cases are starting to pick up. Supply chain issues started happening across the country in November. Some parents are complaining they are having problems finding the drugs, but we’re told to just be patient, and you can find them giving a little time.

Last year Alabama had an almost non-existent flu season because everyone was taking precautions due to COVID-19. But Alabama health leaders are expecting to see an increase this flu season. “Right now our influenza activity is running right below the baseline. We are just above 3% of people reporting those symptoms. We are seeing increased activity in two of the eight public health regions,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.

Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook tells WBRC they have flu medications, but there are still supply chain issues at times. People are asked to be patient. Ritch’s Pharmacy promised to try and locate the medications if they are out. But if pharmacies are out, you can take steps to help ease some of the flu symptoms.

“A lot of what you do to treat it until you get a medication to directly treat it is to manage those symptoms. My thought is acetaminophen which will help lower the fever. Ibuprofen which will help lower the fever and body aches,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.

Health leaders are encouraging people to get those flu shots now before the there is any sort of an outbreak. “We have not had a great flu shot up take in Alabama. We need to do that to make sure we get that to avoid the potential of the twindemic, " Dr. Stubblefield said.

Parts of West Alabama have seen that increase. Some believe it was due to students at the University of Alabama going home for Thanksgiving. We have another holiday coming up. Health leaders urge you to take the usual precautions, wash your hands, wear masks and socially distance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
2 in custody in shooting, robbery
64-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times in Irondale robbery
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash

Latest News

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
ASP: Trooper shot near Tennessee/Arkansas border
We are just about one week away from Christmas, and some people are still waiting to get their...
People still worried about FedEx deliveries
Source: WBRC video
Money to fix Jefferson Co. roads
Source: WBRC video
Interstate crash issues
Source: WBRC video
First confirmed case of omicron variant in Alabama