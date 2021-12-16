Supply chain shortages causing issues this flu season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It looks like supply chain issues are causing some delays in getting flu medicine, mainly Tamiflu and Xofluza. Flu cases are starting to pick up. Supply chain issues started happening across the country in November. Some parents are complaining they are having problems finding the drugs, but we’re told to just be patient, and you can find them giving a little time.

Last year Alabama had an almost non-existent flu season because everyone was taking precautions due to COVID-19. But Alabama health leaders are expecting to see an increase this flu season. “Right now our influenza activity is running right below the baseline. We are just above 3% of people reporting those symptoms. We are seeing increased activity in two of the eight public health regions,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.

Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook tells WBRC they have flu medications, but there are still supply chain issues at times. People are asked to be patient. Ritch’s Pharmacy promised to try and locate the medications if they are out. But if pharmacies are out, you can take steps to help ease some of the flu symptoms.

“A lot of what you do to treat it until you get a medication to directly treat it is to manage those symptoms. My thought is acetaminophen which will help lower the fever. Ibuprofen which will help lower the fever and body aches,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.

Health leaders are encouraging people to get those flu shots now before the there is any sort of an outbreak. “We have not had a great flu shot up take in Alabama. We need to do that to make sure we get that to avoid the potential of the twindemic, " Dr. Stubblefield said.

Parts of West Alabama have seen that increase. Some believe it was due to students at the University of Alabama going home for Thanksgiving. We have another holiday coming up. Health leaders urge you to take the usual precautions, wash your hands, wear masks and socially distance.

