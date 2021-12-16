Spire to host webinars to help customers sign up for federal energy assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with important information if you’re struggling to pay your heating bill this winter.

Spire is hosting several webinars to help customers in Alabama sign up for Low Income Home Energy Assistance or LIHEAP. It’s a federally-funded program.

Spire will hold interactive webinars to help guide you through the application process.

Spire said more than 570,000 households in Alabama qualified for LIHEAP, but only 70,000 received assistance.

“So that can be cooling during the summertime, or that can be heating during the winter months,” said Gail Cruz, Spire Community and Agency Services Partner. “But it’s there as a way to help families afford their energy and maybe free up dollars for other things such as medicines, or if they have to pay other bills or other necessities, food, or things of that nature.”

The remaining webinar schedule is:

• Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

