Some Pelham residents are still recovering from October’s record flooding

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of our neighbors in Pelham are still feeling the impact from October’s record flooding.

That includes waiting on permits just to get repairs started.

Some neighbors in Pelham are frustrated by how long the recovery process is taking.

One woman said she ended up selling her home without repairing it.

Frustrated homeowners gathered in Pelham Tuesday night to discuss the Chandalar South Townhome community.

Homeowners said they’re having a hard time getting the permits they need to build back better.

“We want to make sure that first and foremost, people are safe, make sure that people can restore their homes as quick as possible with tornadoes, with floods, there’s always hardship. There’s things we have to do to make sure that we’re in compliance with these requirements. We want to make sure that these homes are rebuilt safely,” said the City of Pelham’s Director of Development Services & Public Works, Andre Vittas.

Penny Gibson’s home, in a different part of the city, was destroyed on October 6th just two months after she moved in.

The mom of two had to be rescued when the creek behind her house overflowed.

“I had woke up to the floods, so almost dying in the floods was very tragic and really sticks with me,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the entire ordeal has taken a toll her mentally.

She had hopes of rebuilding but didn’t have flood insurance.

“I did fill out the FEMA assistance form, but I have not heard anything back. The house was stripped all the way through, so the structure itself still stands, but it’s just two-by-fours, there’s no flooring there’s no walls. There’s really not even doors in there I don’t think,” Gibson explained.

But like so many others living in Pelham, Gibson is ready to move forward.

She sold her home and is leaning on her faith to get by.

“God’s got a plan. I know He does. He definitely is the one who protected me from that flood and set everything into place for it to happen the way that it did,” Gibson said.

Gibson is staying with her boss in Chelsea until she can get back on her feet.

She works at a daycare and said the children keep her encouraged during this difficult time.

As for the building permits, Pelham city leaders said they understand some homeowners are frustrated, adding that the city is working hard to get those permits out soon.

