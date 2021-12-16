Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kate Boone!

Kate is a senior at Homewood High School with a 4.36 GPA. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club and is a Patriot Pride Ambassador. As Head Drum Major, she will lead the band in the 2022 Rose Parade. Also, she has given back as a church youth leader, acolyte, and math tutor. Her leadership and hard work ethic are always present.

Kate, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

