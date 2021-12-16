LawCall
Rising Star: Kate Boone

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kate Boone!

Kate is a senior at Homewood High School with a 4.36 GPA. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club and is a Patriot Pride Ambassador. As Head Drum Major, she will lead the band in the 2022 Rose Parade. Also, she has given back as a church youth leader, acolyte, and math tutor. Her leadership and hard work ethic are always present.

Kate, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

