Rapid SOS available to Hale County E 9-1-1 operators

Hale county E 9-1-1
Hale county E 9-1-1(wbrc)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - E-9-1-1 dispatchers in Hale County recently started using Rapid SOS. The department’s supervisor said it allows them to get more information from callers much faster. Now there’s a push to make more people in Hale County aware of how it can save time in emergencies.

The SOS system helps locate where a call is coming from by pinging it. People can go in ahead of time and register their medical information or designate a person to call if there’s an emergency. Dispatchers say its important for paramedics to have that information ahead of time in preparation to best treat someone.

“You never know who’s going to call and can’t speak or can’t tell you what’s going on. If we have that medical information and know their health problems then we are able to tell the medics. They may have a prior history of heart attacks or stroke in the past,” Cherie Bunn, the Hale County E-9-1-1 Supervisor told WBRC.

So far, the system has helped them find a hunter lost in the woods and directed them to a bad car wreck.

You can find out more about the program and sign up for it by going to www.emergencyprofile.org.

