People still worried about FedEx deliveries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just about one week away from Christmas, and some people are still waiting to get their holiday packages from FedEx.

Recently, there have been delivery issues for FedEx. There was the one case of a driver accused of throwing packages into a ravine in Blount County, but the delivery company is still behind on getting those gifts to people for Christmas.

The Bessemer facility has been one of the FedEx operations facing those delays. The company has doubled their personnel for helping with the deliveries and opened their Trussville facility to reduce some of the load. Still, a man had several packages that were supposed to be at his house in Jefferson County. The man says at least one more has been sitting at the Bessemer facility since December 3rd. He can’t understand the delay, but the company said they have been overwhelmed at the Bessemer.

“That location there has been an influx of shipments they have seen have caused the delays. But, no reason or real explanation as to how they are going to keep things moving forward,” Josh Clarke said.

WBRC has reached out to FedEx for an update on handling the shipping problems. Clarke said he understands the problem but does raise questions about dealing with the company in the future.

