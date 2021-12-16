LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

People still worried about FedEx deliveries

We are just about one week away from Christmas, and some people are still waiting to get their...
We are just about one week away from Christmas, and some people are still waiting to get their holiday packages from FedEx.(WBRC)
By Alan Collins
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just about one week away from Christmas, and some people are still waiting to get their holiday packages from FedEx.

Recently, there have been delivery issues for FedEx. There was the one case of a driver accused of throwing packages into a ravine in Blount County, but the delivery company is still behind on getting those gifts to people for Christmas.

The Bessemer facility has been one of the FedEx operations facing those delays. The company has doubled their personnel for helping with the deliveries and opened their Trussville facility to reduce some of the load. Still, a man had several packages that were supposed to be at his house in Jefferson County. The man says at least one more has been sitting at the Bessemer facility since December 3rd. He can’t understand the delay, but the company said they have been overwhelmed at the Bessemer.

“That location there has been an influx of shipments they have seen have caused the delays. But, no reason or real explanation as to how they are going to keep things moving forward,” Josh Clarke said.

WBRC has reached out to FedEx for an update on handling the shipping problems. Clarke said he understands the problem but does raise questions about dealing with the company in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
2 in custody in shooting, robbery
64-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times in Irondale robbery
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash

Latest News

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
ASP: Trooper shot near Tennessee/Arkansas border
Source: WBRC video
First confirmed case of omicron variant in Alabama
Source: WBRC video
Money to fix Jefferson Co. roads
Source: WBRC video
Interstate crash issues