LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit

An overturned 18-wheeler is causing serious delays this morning, shutting down all southbound...
An overturned 18-wheeler is causing serious delays this morning, shutting down all southbound lanes on I-65 near exit 215 at Hwy 31.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing serious delays this morning, shutting down all southbound lanes on I-65 near exit 252 at Hwy 31.

According to Hoover police around 3:30 a.m. a box truck overturned and lost it’s load, spilling foam insulation onto the freeway. The driver was not injured.

Hoover Hazmat is on the scene. Hoover PD is handling the incident with assistance from Vestavia PD.

The southbound lanes will remain closed until that material is cleared.

Alternate routes are advised.

Please use caution when traveling in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
2 in custody in shooting, robbery
64-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times in Irondale robbery
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
A woman called police around 7:30 a.m. and said a man in her vehicle had just been shot at the...
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Tuscaloosa Wednesday morning
Carmel Anthony Messina
Cullman Co. student charged with terrorist threats

Latest News

A wreck on I-459 SB is blocking 3 lanes.
Crash causing delays on I-459SB before I-65 interchange
First Alert Traffic
Significant delays on Red Mountain Expressway due to crash
I-65 shutdown in Cullman
Crash on I-65 past Hwy 69 in Cullman cleared
All lanes on I-65 south in the area of exit 284 (Hayden/Corner) will be closed for the next two...
Crash closes part of I-65S in Blount County