Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing serious delays this morning, shutting down all southbound lanes on I-65 near exit 252 at Hwy 31.

According to Hoover police around 3:30 a.m. a box truck overturned and lost it’s load, spilling foam insulation onto the freeway. The driver was not injured.

Hoover Hazmat is on the scene. Hoover PD is handling the incident with assistance from Vestavia PD.

The southbound lanes will remain closed until that material is cleared.

Alternate routes are advised.

*ALT ROUTE* ALL LANES BLOCKED on I-65 SB from Lakeshore Pkwy to Hwy 31. Traffic is being diverted on to Lakeshore Pkwy. You can take Lakeshore Pkwy to Hwy 149/Columbiana Rd and take Columbiana Rd to Hwy 31 in Vestavia. Get back on to I-65 SB right there at Hwy 31. (See map) pic.twitter.com/KZVGDoJG5G — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) December 16, 2021

Please use caution when traveling in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.