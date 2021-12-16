National Signing Day WBRC wrap-up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of student-athletes from around Central Alabama signed on the dotted line Wednesday continuing their athletic careers into college.

Thompson had a stacked class. Here is where the Warriors landed.

Ella Pate: Jacksonville State

Bri Wilson: South Alabama

Jeremiah Alexander: University of Alabama

Jaylen Ward: Middle Tennessee State

Ryan Peppins: Utah

Devin Brooks: Alabama State

Major Paracca: Marion Military Institute

Gavin Chandler: Marion Military Institute

Brodie Holcomb: Wallace State Hanceville

Trevor Hardy: Memphis

Conner Harrell: UNC

Tre’quon Fegans- University of Alabama

At Clay-Chalkville three football players signed their letters of intent, and one band member joined the Alabama A&M marching band.

Korey Baskin will play the trombone in Huntsville. In football, Jayden Sweeney signed with Liberty. Khalib Johnson fulfilled his dream of playing for Louisville. Marquarius “Squirrel” White is heading to good ole Rocky Top to play for Tennessee.

The Hoover Bucs saw four players extend their playing careers during the early signing period.

Markus Clark will play ball at App State. Correy Warran will go to Coastal Carolina. Jacob Finley is going to Northern Illinois. Quarterback Bennett Meredith will play college football at Arizona State.

To Pinson Valley we go, where three football players are on their way to play D1 football.

BJ Diakite signed with Vanderbilt. Zach Pyron, Pinson’s QB, signed with Georgia Tech. Mike Sharpe signed with Arkansas State. Sharpe gave an emotional shoutout to his Mom, on her birthday.

At Fairfield, Ja’Kobi Albert, who recently de-committed rom Auburn, signed with Kentucky Wednesday.

