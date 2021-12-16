National Signing Day WBRC wrap-up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of student-athletes from around Central Alabama signed on the dotted line Wednesday continuing their athletic careers into college.
Thompson had a stacked class. Here is where the Warriors landed.
Ella Pate: Jacksonville State
Bri Wilson: South Alabama
Jeremiah Alexander: University of Alabama
Jaylen Ward: Middle Tennessee State
Ryan Peppins: Utah
Devin Brooks: Alabama State
Major Paracca: Marion Military Institute
Gavin Chandler: Marion Military Institute
Brodie Holcomb: Wallace State Hanceville
Trevor Hardy: Memphis
Conner Harrell: UNC
Tre’quon Fegans- University of Alabama
At Clay-Chalkville three football players signed their letters of intent, and one band member joined the Alabama A&M marching band.
Korey Baskin will play the trombone in Huntsville. In football, Jayden Sweeney signed with Liberty. Khalib Johnson fulfilled his dream of playing for Louisville. Marquarius “Squirrel” White is heading to good ole Rocky Top to play for Tennessee.
The Hoover Bucs saw four players extend their playing careers during the early signing period.
Markus Clark will play ball at App State. Correy Warran will go to Coastal Carolina. Jacob Finley is going to Northern Illinois. Quarterback Bennett Meredith will play college football at Arizona State.
To Pinson Valley we go, where three football players are on their way to play D1 football.
BJ Diakite signed with Vanderbilt. Zach Pyron, Pinson’s QB, signed with Georgia Tech. Mike Sharpe signed with Arkansas State. Sharpe gave an emotional shoutout to his Mom, on her birthday.
At Fairfield, Ja’Kobi Albert, who recently de-committed rom Auburn, signed with Kentucky Wednesday.
