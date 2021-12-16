LawCall
Man injured after being stabbed in downtown Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in downtown Birmingham Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say officers went to the 2300 block of 4th Avenue North just after 3:00 p.m. There they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the stabbing at the Lofts at American Life. Officers found a man matching a suspect description in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue North, and after a foot chase, the man was taken into custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

