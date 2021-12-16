“It’s a different type of grief”- Funeral home manager talks about impact gun violence is having on families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The string of gun violence lately in Birmingham is unfortunately keeping a local funeral home busy.

Bushelon Funeral Home has been busy lately helping families who are losing loved ones to gun violence. Manager Kate Bushelon says the hurt and pain are real and she wishes she could bring you into the room where final arrangements are made to see the impact gun violence is having on the community.

“They are left with mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children who are just lost. Its not that you were just only taking that life away, you are taking a piece of so many other people who needed that person in their lives,” Bushelon said.

Bushelon sometimes can’t shake the sadness when she goes home at night. She says the worst part is having to explain to children what happened to their loved ones.

“Certain things shouldn’t happen to certain people and I just hate that children have to experience that type of hurt at such a young age,” Bushelon said.

Police and community activists say there are several layers to trying to stop gun violence. Bushelon believes bringing back the village to help raise children to be productive people is needed now more than ever.

“If we start caring about each other, walking in love , operating in love and caring about one another, I think that would make a tremendous difference,” Bushelon added.

Bushelon and others including Mayor Randall Woodfin have asked “How you stop individuals who know each other from killing each other?” Bushelon feels more mental health awareness programs are needed along with other avenues but most of all, she says it takes that village to help.

