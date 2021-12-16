LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Five UA Mechanical Engineering students help build wheelchair lift for Tuscaloosa girl

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A 10-year old girl in Tuscaloosa got a gift of a lifetime on Wednesday. In fact, the family says it’s likely a ‘game-changer’.. .all at the hands of mechanical engineering students from UA.

Christmas came early for Rachel Williams, all one hundred pounds of it.

Five mechanical engineering students from Alabama heard about Rachel through a family friend and decided to build a wheelchair lift. Rachel is largely paralyzed because of a childhood illness. The lift will not only make life a little easier for Rachel, but for her parents as well.

“It’s going to be able to lift me so my parents won’t have to do that. It’s like ordering something but special,” said Rachel Williams.

“This project is meaningful to her as it is meaningful to me because it’s give me my life’s path,” said Chloe Denorme who recently graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in mechanical engineering.

“So having this ability to do this and have something that’s mobile to be able to pick up her and move her around is just amazing,” said Chris Williams, Rachel’s dad.

The students say they started on this project back in March. No doubt they earned an A+.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 people killed in shooting on East Lake Boulevard
COURTNEY LEE KNIGHT and CORNELIUS OMAR JAMES KNIGHT
2 people arrested in connection to teenager shot at Vestavia church
Matthew Amos Burke
Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman
Carmel Anthony Messina
Cullman Co. student charged with terrorist threats

Latest News

Spire is hosting several webinars to help customers in Alabama sign up for Low Income Home...
Spire to host webinars to help customers sign up for federal energy assistance
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa man offers perspective on what Kentuckians are enduring after tornado
Aubie The Tiger
Auburn adds 16 players on early signing day
Some of our neighbors in Pelham are still feeling the impact from October’s record flooding....
Some Pelham residents are still recovering from October’s record flooding