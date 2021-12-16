First Alert for near-record warmth by the end of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! It is a warm start to the morning with most locations in the 50s. Normally we should be in the upper 30s for morning temperatures in the middle of December. You’ll need a light jacket this morning, but you won’t need the jacket this afternoon as temperatures rapidly warm up. Fog is a possibility this morning. Seeing some dense fog in parts of Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties. Just remember to slow down if you encounter patchy fog. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some cloud cover moving through the area from west to east. The strong system that produced widespread wind, severe weather, dust, and even wildfires in parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest continues to move to the east. Rain is occurring into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. This cold front will weaken and inch closer to Alabama, but we should remain dry today. Plan for intervals of cloudy conditions and partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the mid to upper 60s by noon. High temperatures today could climb into the lower 70s. We will likely end up 10-15 degrees above average this afternoon. If you have any evening plans, temperatures will remain warm and comfortable with mid 60s possible by 6 PM. Winds will continue today from the south at 5-10 mph.

Stray Showers Possible Tonight in Northwest Alabama: The cold front to our west will try to dive into the Southeast tonight. Isolated showers will be possible for far northwest Alabama. We will introduce a 20% chance for rain in Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette counties. Most of us will remain dry and mostly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Friday will give way to a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with an isolated shower possible south of I-20/59 Friday evening. We could tie or break a few record high temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Most spots could climb into the low to mid 70s. Normal high for the middle of December is 57°F.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Saturday. Rain chances will likely increase Friday night into Saturday as moisture moves in from the south. Plan for scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. We could see pockets of heavy rain and a few embedded storms, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures could briefly warm-up into the lower 70s Saturday. Once the cold front moves in Saturday evening, temperatures will likely drop into the 60s and 50s. Rainfall totals could add up around a 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Drying Out Sunday and Monday: The good news is that Sunday and Monday are now looking dry! Moisture should be out of here Saturday night giving us cool temperatures Sunday morning with most of us waking up in the lower 40s. Sunday will likely end up partly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday morning will likely start off chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s. A few spots could drop near freezing. We should see a partly cloudy sky Monday with highs in the upper 50s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase Monday evening and Monday night.

Rain Possible Tuesday: An area of low pressure will try to develop in the Gulf of Mexico Monday night into Tuesday morning. The track and position of the low will be important to determine how much rain we could see Tuesday. The European weather model shows a southern solution which would keep most of us dry. The GFS model is farther north showing rain likely south of I-20/59. We will introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers Tuesday. If the track of the low trends farther north, we may have to increase our rain chances. Highs on Tuesday are forecast to climb into the mid 50s.

Sneak Peek at Christmas: We still have a lot of unknowns regarding our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast. I’ve seen models flip from a cold and dry solution to wet and warm weather. Latest runs are showing highs in the 60s with a possibility for rain on or shortly after Christmas Day. Forecasting weather over seven days out remains very tricky. I have temperatures trending above average, but there’s a chance a cold front could move through next weekend giving us a chance for showers and perhaps cooler temperatures. We will hopefully have a better idea how the pattern develops after this weekend. Monitor our WBRC First Alert App for updates on the extended forecast.

