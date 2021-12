BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fatal crash on I-59 NB past exit 141 on Chalkville Mountain Rd is causing delays this morning.

All north bound lanes are closed and traffic is being rerouted at exit 141.

UPDATE (9:10AM): INTERSTATE SHUTDOWN at I-59 NB from Chalkville Rd to Deerfoot Pkwy due to fatal wreck just past Chalkville Rd. Traffic is being diverted at the Chalkville Mtn Rd exit (141). Take Hwy 11 and get back on I-59 NB at Deerfoot Pkwy. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/4KZCl7OnIm — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) December 16, 2021

We are working to get details about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

