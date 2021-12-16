LawCall
Early Christmas gifts for scores of elementary school children in Tuscaloosa

Bicycle holiday giveaway.
Bicycle holiday giveaway.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Scores of elementary school children in Tuscaloosa got a big, happy surprise on Thursday - early Christmas gifts! This is thanks to the Tuscaloosa Police Department and several businesses. It was a wonderful sight of happy children, especially when they saw their bikes for the first time.

The police department delivered 11 small mountain bikes to Alberta Elementary School. The criteria for the kids was based on good behavior and good grades. This is the second year the Tuscaloosa Police Department delivered the trailer load of bicycles.

“Oh my gosh. I thought I was in trouble. My heart was racing until they told me to go outside,” said 11-year-old Emmanuel Pena.

“We left that up to the school system to decide, and some of the criteria was to have good behavior, good grades, and inspire other kids, as well, in school,” said Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders.

“It’s a blessing to be able to be in position to give back. I think in order to be a blessing, you have to give back, and the blessing will come to you in some way,” said T.K. Perry, one of the sponsors of the bikes.

The police department delivered a total of 30 bicycles to three schools.

