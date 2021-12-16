LawCall
College kids set to help k-12 students improve grades and test scores

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - United Way of Central Alabama is now partnering with Birmingham City Schools to offer a unique tutoring service to students who are struggling.

The program will be unique because it will be made up solely by college kids; all of whom go to school right here in the community. The program was created for one reason in particular though, and that’s to get back what COVID-19 took.

“Much of last year we were virtual because of Covid-19. Our test scores indicated that there was significant learning loss, particularly in mathematics. So this provides our students with a one to one tutor going in to the classroom to provide that extra support. We think we are going to have a huge bounce academically at the end of this year,” said Birmingham city schools superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan

The projected bounce back all depends on the students chosen to work as a tutor. United Way will select the individuals, and they will be paid for their work.

“Right now we are looking at about 100 college students. We had hundreds of students apply, so we are just really excited about exposing our scholars to college scholars to help them with their learning. It’s a really exciting opportunity for us,” said Dr. Sullivan.

The program will begin in January when students return from winter break and there is hope that this will inspire some to consider pursuing a career in education.

