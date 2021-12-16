Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department say an officer was injured after a car crash on Wednesday night.

This happened in the 8600 block of 1st Avenue North. Authorities say the officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Passengers of the other vehicle involved in the crash were not injured. So far, no word on what caused this crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

