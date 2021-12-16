Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Hwy 78

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old man was killed Wednesday after he was hit by a car on Hwy 78 in Leeds.

Mark Lyle Miller was on a bicycle riding along Hwy 78 between West Riverview Road and Floyd Bradford Road around 5:45 p.m. when he was hit.

According to police the vehicle that hit him did not stop and left the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Leeds Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.