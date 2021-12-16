LawCall
Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Hwy 78

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A 59-year-old man was killed Wednesday after he was hit by a car on Hwy 78 in Leeds.

Mark Lyle Miller was on a bicycle riding along Hwy 78 between West Riverview Road and Floyd Bradford Road around 5:45 p.m. when he was hit.

According to police the vehicle that hit him did not stop and left the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Leeds Police Department.

