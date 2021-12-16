LawCall
Baton Rouge man accused of distributing child porn

Kalen Woodard
Kalen Woodard(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

BATON ROUGE, La. - On December 15, 2021, Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Baton Rouge Field Office in conjunction with the FBI arrested an East Baton Rouge Parish man after they learned of his participation in distribution of child pornography. 28-year-old Kalen Woodard of Baton Rouge was arrested for charges related to the distribution of child pornography.

The initial investigation began in September of 2021 when Investigators learned Woodard was distributing videos and pictures of child pornography on a social media application. Investigators obtained a warrant and on December 15, 2021, arrested Woodard.

Woodard was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:81.1 Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles (3 counts). This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

