LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Elmore County man

Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old Elmore County man.
Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old Elmore County man.((Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old Elmore County man.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, Christopher Hafley has been missing since Sunday. He was last seen near his residence on Butler Lake Road wearing blue jeans and a button-down polo shirt.

Franklin says the department searched overnight for Hafley using helicopters and search dogs.

Franklin added that Hafley has friends in the Atlanta area and could be headed on foot there.

If you have any information on Hafley’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s department at 334-567-5227.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
2 in custody in shooting, robbery
64-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times in Irondale robbery
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash
A woman called police around 7:30 a.m. and said a man in her vehicle had just been shot at the...
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Tuscaloosa Wednesday morning

Latest News

Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit
Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit
Supply chain and holiday preps
How supply chain issues are impacting the holidays
The string of gun violence lately in Birmingham is unfortunately keeping a local funeral home...
“It’s a different type of grief”- Funeral home manager talks about impact gun violence is having on families
Detective breaks down church shooting case
JCSO Detective: “A major relief“ after capturing suspect in Vestavia Hills church shooting.