ASP: Trooper shot near Tennessee/Arkansas border

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Thursday afternoon that an Arkansas State Police Trooper was struck by gunfire while assisting another law enforcement agency near the state line.

ASP said initial reports are that the trooper was not “seriously injured”. ASP supervisors are at the scene of the incident and are not providing any other details about the shooting.

However, local authorities said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.