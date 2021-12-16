LawCall
Arkansas state trooper injured in shooting; portion of I-55 eastbound in Memphis closed

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas state trooper was shot Thursday afternoon.

The shooting has shut down I-55 eastbound and McLemore.

Authorities say the trooper was not seriously injured.

Arkansas State Police say the trooper was assisting another agency when he was shot. No suspect information has been given.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Arkansas State Police released the following state regarding the incident:

“Until we have a command-level supervisor at the scene and accurate information is conferenced into headquarters, I’m not making any statement, other than to confirm an Arkansas State Trooper was assisting another law enforcement agency when the trooper was struck by gunfire. The trooper was initially reported not to be seriously injured.”

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

