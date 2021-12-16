Alumni at Southside High School angry over rifle raffle

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alumni at Southside High School are upset a rifle was a part of a fundraising raffle for an upcoming band trip. Students are planning to go to Walt Disney World next year in April. The band is raising money with their 12 days of Christmas giveaway.

Each day they post prizes on social media. Some of the items include gift cards, fishing rods, and skydiving lesson.

Wednesday we received emails from former students outraged to see a rifle post as Friday’s giveaway.

The Facebook post with a picture of two rifles has been deleted. Another post saying a rifle would be given away has been changed.

Alumni at Southside High School outraged over rifle raffle (WBRC)

On Monday there was a post with the caption “more details of the rifle being given away coming soon.” It was changed early on Wednesday.

The former band member we spoke to says Southside High School’s band is awesome and lives up to their name ‘The Pride of the Southside.’ But she is disappointed that a weapon was being used as part of the raffle. She understands how important this band trip is and how expensive it will be. She’s afraid they are sending the wrong message with that prize.

“A week or two ago Oxford High School in Michigan just had a mass school shooting. More personally I got a call in 2015 from my distraught sister having a panic attack because of an incident that happened with another students parent. They saw something they shouldn’t. It involved a gun,” says the former student.

We spoke with the Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby who shared this statement:

“The Southside High School Band will raffle a gift card to a local business and not a firearm. We are very thankful for our booster organizations and local businesses that support our students in a variety of ways.”

