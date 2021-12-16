Air Force Soldier, family gets new home in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An American hero and his family got the keys to their mortgage-free dream home on Wednesday.

A non-profit Operation Finally Home and a home construction company Lennar partnered to build a home for U.S Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Mikeska.

A ribbon-cutting welcoming the family was held in the Summers Corner neighborhood.

Mikeska says walking through that front door for the first time was special.

“The Christmas trees, the Christmas spirit, all the furniture and just everything that was there was just wonderful,” Mikeska said. “The pictures that they developed of my family and I on the walls I just got emotional just seeing it.”

Mikeska also says he’s still thinking about other military families who don’t get the chance to come together this holiday season.

“I just want to thank all the active-duty military Veterans,” Mikeska said. “Families that maybe feel alone or don’t have that loved one that they lost that can’t be there during the holidays, just know that you’re not alone, you’re not forgotten.”

