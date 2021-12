WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is looking for a possibly submerged vehicle near the Mulberry Fork.

According to a social media post, a fisherman reported on Tuesday a submerged vehicle in the river.

So far, authorities have not found anything.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is actively working in an area near the Mulberry Fork. Tuesday, a report... Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

