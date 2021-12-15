LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down.  If that happens, the chain slip and break.

Subaru says it has has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find damage, the transmission will be replaced.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 7. The fix is expected to be ready in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 people killed in shooting on East Lake Boulevard
COURTNEY LEE KNIGHT and CORNELIUS OMAR JAMES KNIGHT
2 people arrested in connection to teenager shot at Vestavia church
Matthew Amos Burke
Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.
Birmingham police say missing 10-year-old boy found

Latest News

2 in custody in shooting, robbery
64-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times in Irondale robbery
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
Morgan Leigh Oldham is a junior on the Auburn Gymnastics team. She has been working on a NFT...
VIDEO; Morgan Leigh Auburn Gymnast
Anjanette Young and supporters gather at Daley Plaza in Chicago after marching from Federal...
Woman handcuffed naked in botched police raid to receive $2.9M