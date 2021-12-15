LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Strong winds close southbound I-25 to semis at Monument Hill

Dust storm over I-25 as seen from our Monument cam on Dec. 15, 2021.
Dust storm over I-25 as seen from our Monument cam on Dec. 15, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Strong winds have wreaked havoc for those traveling by road and by air Wednesday morning.

As of 12:10 p.m., southbound I-25 is closed at the El Paso/Douglas county line (exit 163) to semis. It was closed earlier to all vehicles but has reopened to vehicles not considered “high-profile.”

Click here to view a live traffic map.

The Denver International Airport is reporting hundreds of delays and cancellations. Click here to check your flight.

Colorado Springs Airport is reporting several delays and cancellations. Click here to check your flight.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 people killed in shooting on East Lake Boulevard
COURTNEY LEE KNIGHT and CORNELIUS OMAR JAMES KNIGHT
2 people arrested in connection to teenager shot at Vestavia church
Matthew Amos Burke
Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
SCSO ad
Source: WBRC video
SCSO ad
Originally, health leaders said you are fully vaccinated with just the two shots of Pfizer or...
Changes expected for fully vaccinated
Students hold balloon release for classmate who died in fire (SOURCE: Jefferson County Schools)
Chalkville students hold balloon release for classmate who died in fire
Students hold balloon release for classmate who died in fire (SOURCE: Jefferson County Schools)
Students hold balloon release for classmate who died in fire (SOURCE: Jefferson County Schools)