New Alabama career and technical education curriculum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As science and technology continue to evolve, so does the way those subjects are taught in grade school. This is why the Alabama State Department of Education has written new curriculum for certain career and technical education classes.

For the first time since 2008 the courses of study for Architecture and Construction, Information Technology, and Transportation, Distribution and Logistics, will be taught with different curriculum starting in 2022. The state department of education says this is because of how different these industries look.

Now they are seeking feedback on the updates, and you don’t have to be a parent or guardian of a student to give feedback.

Dr. Jimmy Hull, the Assistant State Superintendent of Education, says all feedback is welcome and the more expertise the better.

Hull said, “We would be interested to hear from representatives from manufacturing, information technology, and transportation, distribution and logistics. But we’d also love to hear from other educators, parents, students, former students know public input.”

Click here for a link to their public feedback page.

