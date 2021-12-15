LawCall
Morgan County Deputy injured after responding to call with EMS

(wafb)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Deputy was injured on Tuesday night while assisting EMS on a call in the Hulaco area.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was responding to an incident when their ear was bitten off. The deputy’s ear was torn after struggling with the subject, according to the MCSO.

The deputy was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The MCSO said the subject was detained and the scene is secure. This is an active investigation, stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

