TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning.

A woman called police around 7:30 a.m. and said a man in her vehicle had just been shot at the Chevron on Joe Mallisham Parkway.

The man was taken to DCH.

Sheriff’s Deputies are talking with a possible suspect.

