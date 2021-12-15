Homicide investigation underway in Gate City neighborhood
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening in the Gate City neighborhood.
Police were called to the 7500 block of 66th Street South to investigate.
No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.
