First Alert for slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We are a little warmer this morning with most of us five to ten degrees warmer compared to this time yesterday. Most of us are in the 40s. It is a little cooler in parts of east Alabama where a few locations have cooled into the upper 30s and lower 40s. You’ll still need to grab a jacket before you step outside the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. We have a big system developing out across the Central United States today that will bring with it high wind warnings across the Central and Northern Plains. It will also bring about a significant severe event for parts of Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Ahead of this system, we will see southeasterly winds continue today helping us to warm up into the upper 60s. A few spots southwest of Birmingham could briefly warm up into the lower 70s. Winds today will be around 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. We may see some extra clouds move in this afternoon and evening. We will call it a partly cloudy sky for this afternoon. Cloud cover will likely increase tonight and into tomorrow. If you have any evening plans, we will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the lower 60s by 6 PM.

First Alert for Warmer Temperatures: We will likely start out tomorrow morning dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 50s. A few spots in east Alabama could cool into the mid to upper 40s tomorrow morning. The short-term trend is the gradual warm-up over the next couple of days. Normally we should see highs in the mid to upper 50s. We are forecasting highs approaching the lower 70s Thursday through Saturday. We should remain dry tomorrow, but a cold front will try to move into far northwest Alabama Thursday evening. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for parts of Franklin, Lauderdale, and Colbert counties. I think most of our area will remain dry with southerly winds continuing at 5-10 mph.

Stray Shower Possible Friday: Most of Friday is looking dry, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower as southerly winds continue to bring in warm temperatures and higher humidity levels. We should stay mostly cloudy Friday with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 50s. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 70s. There’s a chance Birmingham could approach record high territory Friday afternoon. Record is 73°F set back in 1984 for December 17th. We are forecasting a high close to 73°F Friday afternoon.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front over the weekend. Rain chances will be possible Saturday morning as a cold front travels to the southeast. I am not expecting any severe weather from this system. We will likely see showers move through Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. I can’t rule out a few pockets of heavy rain or isolated lightning and thunder. Temperatures ahead of the front will likely warm into the lower 70s. Once the cold front moves through Saturday evening, temperatures will likely begin to drop. Showers could linger into Saturday night with most of the rain south of I-20/59. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Cooler Sunday: Sunday will trend slightly below average with highs only climbing into the low to mid 50s. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Sunday afternoon with showers possible in the morning hours. Models are showing us significantly drier Sunday afternoon and evening. If you want to be productive outside, Sunday is looking like a better day. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 30s Sunday night into Monday morning.

More Rain Early Next Week: Another disturbance could develop in the Gulf of Mexico spreading moisture into our area Monday evening into Tuesday. First half of Monday will likely remain dry with temperatures warming up into the upper 50s. Rain will become more likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures should stay well above freezing so no worries about wintry weather. We’ll start Monday morning off in the 40s and warm into the low to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon. We should begin to dry out Tuesday evening.

Christmas Forecast: We are still ten days out until Christmas, so the forecast could easily change over the next several days. The latest models are now hinting that we could stay dry and experience seasonable temperatures around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs could be in the mid to upper 50s with morning temperatures in the 30s. I’m a bigger fan of this solution compared to what the models were showing a few days ago with showers and warmer temperatures. The forecast will likely change, so we will keep you updated on what we see.

