FIRST ALERT: Mild and mainly dry for mid-week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though we have enjoyed a nice dose of sunshine over the past few days, we have a FIRST ALERT for clouds gradually moving back for Wednesday. Overnight, we expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the 40s. A breeze will also pick up out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH over the next 24 hours, helping to bring in some slightly more humid and milder air. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of us through the end of the week, though spots across east Alabama could run a little cooler in the afternoons due to a wedge setting up east of the Appalachians and spilling south and westward toward the Georgia-Alabama border. Regardless of any variations in temperature, as we sit on the western periphery of high pressure over the Atlantic, moisture will flow back into Alabama, resulting in partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and even a few stray sprinkles through the end of the work week. Most of us will stay dry, but a few more isolated showers could pop back up by Friday.

Our Next Big Thing is a cold front coming back toward the Southeast over the weekend that will bring another shot of rain and storms on Saturday. Right now, we don’t anticipate any severe weather concerns, but be mindful that if you had plans to go to any rescheduled Christmas parades, there still may be some wet weather to contend with. As the cold front moves through later on Saturday, temperatures will fall back into the 40s by Sunday morning with highs only in the 50s through early next week. The front will stall out to our south though and serve as a focal point for a more unsettled weather pattern going into next week. We have a 30-40% coverage of showers on Sunday but bump up coverage to 60-70% by Monday. A few lingering showers will be possible Tuesday before we dry out and cool down further with some breaks of sun in the forecast. A FIRST ALERT for morning lows back down in the 30s by early next week.

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: If you are traveling to Shreveport this weekend to cheer on UAB as they take on BYU, the same front headed our way will bring the possibility of showers early in the day, which could linger through kick-off at 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, clouds and rain will gradually clear out throughout the game, and temperatures will drop into the 50s with wind chills in the 40s by the end of the game. So, pack the rain gear for tailgating early in the day, but have some warm clothes on hand too for later into the afternoon and evening.

Beyond the 7-Day, our focus is of course the forecast leading up to Christmas. Though we still have plenty of time to iron out the fine details, the pattern has been hinting at the possibility of rain and storms with milder than average temperatures later next week. Remember to check the WRBC First Alert Weather app for the latest updates on your holiday forecast in the coming days!

