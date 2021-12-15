LawCall
Divers with Calera PD help recover remains in Tennessee cold case

Divers with Calera PD
Divers with Calera PD(Calera PD's Underwater Criminal Investigation Unit)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Divers with the Calera Police Department helped make an important discovery in a Tennessee cold case from over 20 years ago.

We have pictures of Calera PD’s Underwater Criminal Investigation Unit helping out in Tennessee earlier this month.

They teamed up with the White County and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Offices after a YouTuber found a car, linked to teens missing since 2000, submerged in a small river.

Those two teens were Jeremy Bechtel and Erin Foster.

The Calera Dive Unit helped recover remains, which are still being examined to be positively identified.

