Clay-Chalkville football team celebrates state championship with parade

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Clay-Chalkville football team paraded the streets in front of students and fans Wednesday to celebrate their 6A State title.

The Cougars marched and waved to the crowd along with the dance team, cheerleaders and band.

Clay-Chalkville beat Hueytown in an all-area thrilled in protective stadium!

The Cougars left victorious bringing home the state champ hardware for the third time in school history.

