Chalkville students hold balloon release for classmate who died in fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, students at Chalkville Elementary School held a balloon release to remember a classmate and her grandmother who recently died in a house fire.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday for seven-year-old Za’Niyah Fox. Za’Niyah and her grandmother, Waniki Lushun Fox, sadly passed away earlier this month. Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen and appears to be accidental.

Many of Za’Niyah’s family members were also there for the ceremony and balloon release.

