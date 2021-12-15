LawCall
Chalkville students hold balloon release for classmate who died in fire

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, students at Chalkville Elementary School held a balloon release to remember a classmate and her grandmother who recently died in a house fire.

A ceremony was held on Wednesday for seven-year-old Za’Niyah Fox. Za’Niyah and her grandmother, Waniki Lushun Fox, sadly passed away earlier this month. Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen and appears to be accidental.

Many of Za’Niyah’s family members were also there for the ceremony and balloon release.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

