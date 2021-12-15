Auburn University Gymnast breaking new ground in the digital world of Art

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Morgan Leigh Oldham is a junior on the Auburn Gymnastics team. She has been working on a NFT, non-fungible tokens, project for several months and is planning to go live with her landing page and NFT drop December15, 2021.

“This is just an awesome opportunity for me and for those to get this NFT,” said Oldham. “It’s kind of like collecting baseball cards, but digitally, when there are not that many copies available. And to do this and try and raise money for a worth cause is just incredible.”

Oldham is one of the first female collegiate athlete that will have her own NFT in this new NIL world.

The officially licensed digital piece of art from artist Jace McTier commemorates Morgan Leigh Oldham’s career and all proceeds support the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County. Just 100 copies are available for .06 ETH or about $220 dollars.

her landing page is - https://morgan-leigh-oldham.webflow.io/

