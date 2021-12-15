3 PVHS student-athletes sign on the dotted line

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley High School had three student-athletes sign the dotted line Wednesday.

QB Zach Pyron is going to Georgia Tech.

Michael Sharpe the running back is going to Arkansas to play for Arkansas State.

And BJ Diakite will take his many talents to Vanderbilt.

All three have put in the work to get to this day.

They signed in front of an auditorium filled with their classmates and biggest supporters and former Pinson Valley football stars.

Congrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.