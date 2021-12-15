LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

3 PVHS student-athletes sign on the dotted line

Signing Day at PVHS
Signing Day at PVHS(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley High School had three student-athletes sign the dotted line Wednesday.

QB Zach Pyron is going to Georgia Tech.

Michael Sharpe the running back is going to Arkansas to play for Arkansas State.

And BJ Diakite will take his many talents to Vanderbilt.

All three have put in the work to get to this day.

They signed in front of an auditorium filled with their classmates and biggest supporters and former Pinson Valley football stars.

Congrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 people killed in shooting on East Lake Boulevard
COURTNEY LEE KNIGHT and CORNELIUS OMAR JAMES KNIGHT
2 people arrested in connection to teenager shot at Vestavia church
Matthew Amos Burke
Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.

Latest News

Clay Chalkville football parade
Clay-Chalkville football team celebrates state championship with parade
Morgan Leigh Oldham is a junior on the Auburn Gymnastics team. She has been working on a NFT...
Auburn University Gymnast breaking new ground in the digital world of Art
Morgan Leigh Oldham is a junior on the Auburn Gymnastics team. She has been working on a NFT...
VIDEO; Morgan Leigh Auburn Gymnast
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham bowl