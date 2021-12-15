22 and 23 year old brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of two brothers, shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Offices got the call around 3:00 p.m. There were reports of a person shot at 3833 Eastlake Blvd. They arrived at a Shell Gas station to find one of the victims, 23-year-old Lorenzo Woods lying on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say they began canvassing the area and found a second victim, 22-year-old Courtney Woods wounded, laying in a grassy area just off the service road of the Shell station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After preliminary investigation, police believe both victims were sitting in a car when multiple suspects open fire. The victims got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot before collapsing. Police say it appears to have been a targeted attack.

