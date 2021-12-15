LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

22 and 23 year old brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of two brothers, shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Offices got the call around 3:00 p.m. There were reports of a person shot at 3833 Eastlake Blvd. They arrived at a Shell Gas station to find one of the victims, 23-year-old Lorenzo Woods lying on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say they began canvassing the area and found a second victim, 22-year-old Courtney Woods wounded, laying in a grassy area just off the service road of the Shell station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After preliminary investigation, police believe both victims were sitting in a car when multiple suspects open fire. The victims got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot before collapsing. Police say it appears to have been a targeted attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 people killed in shooting on East Lake Boulevard
COURTNEY LEE KNIGHT and CORNELIUS OMAR JAMES KNIGHT
2 people arrested in connection to teenager shot at Vestavia church
Matthew Amos Burke
Man accidentally released from jail after pleading guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.
Birmingham police say missing 10-year-old boy found

Latest News

Birmingham crime prevention group secures $5M in funding
Birmingham crime prevention group secures $5M in funding
First alert weather
FIRST ALERT: Mild and mainly dry for mid-week
Children's of Alabama reports increase in pediatric firearm injuries.
Children’s of Alabama reports 60% increase in pediatric firearm injuries this year
Calera PD dive unit helps recover remains in cold case
Calera PD dive unit helps recover remains in cold case