Woman injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

According to police the shooting happened at the Forrester Gardens Apartments on James I....
According to police the shooting happened at the Forrester Gardens Apartments on James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway just before 7:00 a.m.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCLOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot Tuesday morning.

According to police the shooting happened at the Forrester Gardens Apartments on James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway just before 7:00 a.m.

The woman has been transported to DCH Medical Center,

A suspect is currently being sought.

This is a developing story Please check back for updates.

