Woman injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCLOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot Tuesday morning.
According to police the shooting happened at the Forrester Gardens Apartments on James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway just before 7:00 a.m.
The woman has been transported to DCH Medical Center,
A suspect is currently being sought.
This is a developing story Please check back for updates.
