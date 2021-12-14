Woman injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCLOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot Tuesday morning.

According to police the shooting happened at the Forrester Gardens Apartments on James I. Harrison Jr. Parkway just before 7:00 a.m.

The woman has been transported to DCH Medical Center,

A suspect is currently being sought.

This is a developing story Please check back for updates.

