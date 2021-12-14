LawCall
Veterans Treatment Court program to offer assistance to veterans

By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Veterans Treatment Court program offers veterans facing non-violent crimes a second chance. The Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs and other veteran resource organizations are working together to help to the men and women who served our country avoid time behind bars.

The program assists veterans with drug rehabilitation, housing, counseling, education and employment. Once a veteran is determined eligible, their road to recovery begins.

“Veterans that are accepted into the program it takes 12 to 18 months normally to go through the program,” says David Flounders Sr. “While their in that program they have certain things that they have to meet. Drug testing and etc. when they’re finished with the program they actually graduate. They get a certificate and they’re record is expunged.”

It’s a team effort with other entities that work together to make a difference in the lives of veterans. That’s where David Flounders and his non-profit Samson’s Strength Sustainable Veterans Project comes in.

“What we do with them is we’ve presented to the court a couple of times to let people know what we do,” says Flounders. “Where we’re at. And the court has basically asked us to go ahead and allow people to come out and work off either community service hours or fines.”

Flounders is a veteran and understands how’s difficult it is to return home from service. That’s why he and his wife decided to create a non-profit and participate in the Veterans Treatment Court program.

“I’m a 32 year veteran of both the navy and the army,” says Flounders. “Five deployments. Kathy is a mental health professional. She’s licensed in a couple of different states. She’s our case manager. I’m the veterans service officer. We help veterans all the time.”

Flounders wants people to know it’s not just a get out of jail free card. If you are a veteran that participates in this program it will require a lot of hard work and accountability.

To learn more, visit here or contact coordinator, Daniel Sheppard at 256-241-0176.

