Talladega College receives $2.5M donation for student scholarships

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega College recently received the the largest donation in their history of $2.5 million in support of student scholarships.

These funds will be used to expand their “Angel Award” scholarship program. Officials are hopeful it will impact the lives of current and future students.

“This donation is the first of many,” said Dr. Lisa Long, acting President of Talladega College. “Our mission is to equip our graduates for the global community through academic excellence, moral values, community service, and professional development.”

“These funds will enable us to continue our path of success and our unwavering journey to remain an institution of excellence,” she added.

Talladega College donation. (Source: Bria Chatman/WBRC)

In August, the college received an anonymous donation from this same donor for $250,000, which was used to create the “Angel Award.” This scholarship has provided financial assistance to nearly 100 students who were facing economic struggles.

According to Long, she is not certain about the identity of the college’s “angel in disguise,” but she is exceedingly grateful for their generosity.

“Our college’s most important asset is our people,” said Long. “This donation is yet another validation that we’re on the right track with facilitating the needs of our students.”

Among many other demonstrations of generosity and merits, the college recently cleared $925,666 in debt for students with balances for the terms of Spring 2020 through Summer 2021, and was recently ranked in the top 100 most affordable public administration colleges.

To find out more about Talladega College, visit this link.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.