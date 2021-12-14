Stillman College and First United Methodist Church partner for supply drive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One West Alabama College and a Tuscaloosa church are partnering to help families who may be struggling this holiday season. Stillman College is working with First United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa for a donation drive.

It started last week. Items collected over the last few days will be delivered today. The groups asked folks on Stillman’s campus, the church’s congregation and in the surrounding community for gently worn coats, shoes, socks, winter clothing and canned goods.

Drop off locations were set up at the college and in the church.

Stillman College approached First United Methodist about working together in order to fulfill the needs of some within the Tuscaloosa who may be doing without at this time.

“I think it shows that although Stillman is Presbyterian school and this is a Methodist Church, denominations really don’t matter when it comes to being able to give and reach out to the community and be able to build those partnerships and build not bridges, but partnerships of success for families that are in need,” Stevon McCollugh, Chief of Staff Stillman College SGA explained.

Canned goods will be dropped off at the Community Soup Bowl and clothes will go to Temporary Emergency Services later day.

