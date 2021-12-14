St. Clair County deputies arrest man they say fired in their direction

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after they said he fired in the direction of deputies following a traffic stop and chase.

Sheriff Billy J. Murray said 47-year-old Donald J. Boteler of Odenville was charged with multiple felony charges including two counts of attempted murder, receiving stolen property 1st, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murray said the Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on Boteler at when he took off. After a brief chase, deputies said Boteler fled into a wooded area where the St. Clair Correctional Facility K9 unit assisted in locating Boteler.

While attempting to arrest Boteler, Murray said he pulled a handgun and fired in the direction of the deputies. Boteler was disarmed and taken into custody. He is currently in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.

No bond issued at this time.

Deputies said Boteler also has previous active felony warrants for escape 1st, FTA- escape 1st x2, FTA unlawful possession of a controlled substance, FTA- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance x3.

