LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

St. Clair County deputies arrest man they say fired in their direction

Donald J. Boteler
Donald J. Boteler(St. Clair Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after they said he fired in the direction of deputies following a traffic stop and chase.

Sheriff Billy J. Murray said 47-year-old Donald J. Boteler of Odenville was charged with multiple felony charges including two counts of attempted murder, receiving stolen property 1st, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murray said the Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on Boteler at when he took off. After a brief chase, deputies said Boteler fled into a wooded area where the St. Clair Correctional Facility K9 unit assisted in locating Boteler.

While attempting to arrest Boteler, Murray said he pulled a handgun and fired in the direction of the deputies. Boteler was disarmed and taken into custody. He is currently in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.

No bond issued at this time.

Deputies said Boteler also has previous active felony warrants for escape 1st, FTA- escape 1st x2, FTA unlawful possession of a controlled substance, FTA- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance x3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UAB Campus
UPDATE: UAB Police give ‘all clear’ after asking people to shelter in place
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Bo Nix (10) throws ball between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to transfer
Roland Thibado
UPDATE: 3 people arrested in connection to 12-year-old shot in St. Clair County
House explosion, fire kills man in Cottondale
‘I couldn’t believe that’: One person killed in home explosion, fire in Cottondale

Latest News

Santa will ride Hoover fire truck
Santa neighborhood drive-through in Hoover
Fallen Mountain Brook officers honored on 30th anniversary
Fallen Mountain Brook officer honored, killed 31 years ago
Talladega College donation.
Talladega College receives $2.5M donation for student scholarships
House explosion, fire kills man in Cottondale
‘I couldn’t believe that’: One person killed in home explosion, fire in Cottondale
The ZeroZero Foundation was started in 2020 and aims to give children the opportunity to learn...
A career in sports, but not on the field thanks to the ZeroZero Foundation