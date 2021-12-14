LawCall
Special Delivery: 24th Judicial Circuit DA’s Office delivers 55 board games

Board games delivered to Aliceville Elementary
Board games delivered to Aliceville Elementary(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office delivered 55 board games to all first graders enrolled at Aliceville Elementary School.

Aliceville Elementary School’s first grade teachers made a social media post requesting games their students could take home to play with their families. “We saw this request and immediately saw that it was about more than just collecting toys for children,” said District Attorney Andy Hamlin.

“The teachers know that board games in the home will encourage families to spend time together.”

The games were purchased with grant money provided to the Helping Families Initiative. The HFI program that serves Pickens, Fayette and Lamar counties was started this year as a partnership between the District Attorney’s Office, schools, religious organizations along with staff from public and private agencies. The goal of the initiative is to identify and address the needs of at risk juveniles.

“Board games are a fun and important learning tool,” said HFI coordinator Chris Washington. “They can be educational and fun, while giving kids a chance to practice cooperation, patience and how to both win and lose gracefully. This project fits right in with our mission to partner with the community to give children the tools they need to succeed.”

Washington delivered the games to Aliceville students last week. “The teachers at Aliceville Elementary School go above and beyond for their students every day,” he said. “We’re happy we were able to help out with this project, and hope to expand on their idea to reach even more first graders in the future.”

The office is making plans to turn this into an annual project by the office’s Helping Families Initiative in the future.

