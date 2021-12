BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are significant delays on the Red Mountain Expressway Northbound after a crash this morning near 21st Ave near the Rosedale area.

Please use caution if you are traveling in this area.

7:00am: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* CRASH on Red Mtn Expwy NB near 21st Avenue near the Rosedale area. The crash is blocking lanes and causing delays. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/gbkwf361Gm — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) December 14, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.