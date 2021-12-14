LawCall
Santa neighborhood drive-through in Hoover

Santa will ride Hoover fire truck
Santa will ride Hoover fire truck(Canva Pro)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover firefighters are excited about Santa Run 2021.

On Christmas Eve, Jolly Old Saint Nick will ride in a Hoover fire truck through neighborhoods to wave to and visit with families.

Click here for the schedule. Hoover firefighters said, “Please keep in mind our firefighters are still on duty to take care of emergencies and we will stick to the schedule as best we can.”

