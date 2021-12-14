Police investigating after trash dumped in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after trash was dumped in Blount County.

“We have two inmate crews out on Lehigh Rd picking up the garbage that was dumped. We already have some names that we will be reaching out to about this,” Blount County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

