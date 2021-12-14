LawCall
Police investigating after trash dumped in Blount County

Trash dumped.
Trash dumped.(Source: Blount County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after trash was dumped in Blount County.

“We have two inmate crews out on Lehigh Rd picking up the garbage that was dumped. We already have some names that we will be reaching out to about this,” Blount County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

We have two inmate crews out on Lehigh Rd picking up the garbage that was dumped. We already have some names that we will be reaching out to about this.

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

