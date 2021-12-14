Pfizer’s new COVID-19 pill could soon allow pandemic treatment to be done at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer is now releasing additional statistics on its COVID-19 anti-viral pill Paxlovid. It would allow you to treat COVID from home if approved by the FDA.

The drug company’s clinical trial found the pill to be 89 percent effective preventing high-risk people from being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19.

“It is all sort of a math problem. Let’s say the vaccine is already 80 percent effective at preventing hospitalization and death, and then on top of that you add a drug if you just so happen to get a breakthrough infection that is going to be 80 percent less than that. So it is going to be a huge benefit in decreasing hospitalization and death on top of vaccine,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert.

Goepfert is a Professor of Medicine with UAB’s infectious diseases division. He is also the Director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic.

“The FDA has to look at it and approve it. I suspect they will. There is no way to predict what they will do but not only from what I have read is the drug effective at preventing hospitalization and death, it also has a good safety profile at least in the small numbers that were tested.”

Just over 2,200 high risk patients were included in the study. The series of pills would prevent the virus from creating copies of itself inside the body and the science behind the pill was greatly aided by the fight against HIV.

“It is really interesting. Part of the reason that these manufactures can develop these drugs so quickly has to do with what we have done with HIV and Hepatitis C virus.”

The Pfizer lab study suggests the treatment is effective against the new omicron variant but more research is needed for confirmation, and the Food and Drug Administration has not yet cleared the drug for the public.

