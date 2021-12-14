Officials encourage severe weather plans at home and work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Officials are urging you to double check your severe weather kits and make sure you have a plan in case you get caught in a serious storm.

Officials with The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency said tornados like Kentucky and Illinois saw over the weekend what can happen here in Alabama and they do. An EF-3 tornado ripped through Fultondale last January.

Emergency Management Official, Melissa Sizemore, said you need to have a storm plan at home and at work. That can be one the company gives you or one you have mapped out yourself depending on where you sit or work from. Sizemore said practicing your escape plan will help.

She said always go to the lowest floor and put as many walls in between you and the outside as possible and find rooms with no windows, like closets and bathrooms.

Sizemore said don’t wait until the sirens go off to come up with a plan, but if you are caught off guard, just try and protect your body from flying debris.

“You always want to protect the soft spots on your body and your head,” Sizemore said. “Taking your purse and covering your head, getting under a table, finding something sturdy to protect yourself with.”

Sizemore said it is important to have severe weather kits at home and at work. These kits should have things like water, blankets, weather radios, and a whistle. She the whistle can help you in case you are trapped and can’t get up.

