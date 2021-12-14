LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Missing 5-year-old from Columbus found dead in Russell County; suspect in custody

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirms a child reported missing from Columbus has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. She was reportedly last seen on Bowman Street. Later that evening, the alert was canceled - no further details were released.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

News Leader 9 will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UAB Campus
UPDATE: UAB Police give ‘all clear’ after asking people to shelter in place
Deandre Charleston, 22.
Man arrested after dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount Co.
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Bo Nix (10) throws ball between Auburn and Arkansas at...
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to transfer
Roland Thibado
UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to 12-year-old shot in St. Clair County
House explosion, fire kills man in Cottondale
‘I couldn’t believe that’: One person killed in home explosion, fire in Cottondale

Latest News

Boaz man killed in car wreck
According to police the shooting happened at the Forrester Gardens Apartments on James I....
Woman injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
Shirley and Emma Jean Roberson celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2021.
Alabama couple celebrates 74th wedding anniversary
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
FEMA: 8 dead, all others accounted for from Mayfield candle factory